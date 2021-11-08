Posted: Nov 08, 2021 7:13 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2021 7:17 PM

Garrett Giles

Crossing 2nd in downtown Bartlesville was the site for a town hall on Monday evening as State Representative Wendi Stearman shared the floor with gubernatorial candidate Mark Sherwood.

Sherwood (pictured right) shared his vision with people that attend the occasion, which was hosted by Washington County Freedom Advocates. He said he would move to abolition abortions entirely within the first 30 days in office if he is elected as Oklahoma's next Governor in 2022.

Taking steps of faith is how Sherwood plans to take righteous action. Sherwood said abortions need to go away. He said this action is possible.

Sherwood also believes in taking a stand against the federal government by saying "no" to mandates. He said Oklahoma needs to regain its state sovereignty.

Pushing back is the duty of the people, according to Sherwood, who said he is a man of peace. Sherwood said defiance is the only option when tyranny becomes law or mandate.

Rep. Stearman was praised by Sherwood during the town hall. Sherwood especially praised Stearman for her recent words to airline workers that were in fear of losing their jobs due to the federal vaccine mandate. He said Stearman did an excellent job in reassuring the workers and telling them to "stand their ground."

Pictured right: Rep. Wendi Stearman discusses redistricting maps during a town hall meeting at Crossing 2nd on Monday night.

When asked about current Gov. Kevin Stitt's recent trip to Mexico, Sherwood said he is tired of political leaders that are trying to get a good headline. Sherwood said Gov. Stitt should have stayed in Oklahoma because there are plenty of problems here that need to be addressed. He said the holidays are right around the corner with people worried about losing their jobs and they deserve more attention than Mexico right now.

Sherwood said hope will arise when the people once again understand what "We the People" means. He said hope is contagious and will spread to everyone if they believe.

The Primary Election for Oklahoma Governor will be held on June 28, 2022.

