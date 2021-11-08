Posted: Nov 08, 2021 2:55 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2021 2:55 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is facing serious allegations stemming from a domestic incident that occurred on Sunday. Richard Purkey was charged with one count of domestic abuse by strangulation during a court appearance in Washington County on Monday.

According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to a residence on the 300 block of 8th Street in Bartlesville. The victim claims that she and Purkey got into a verbal argument. It is alleged that the victim tried to leave the room but Purkey threw a can at her head.

Purkey then held the woman down by her throat. At a certain point she was able to escape and make contact with the police. Officers noted the victim had marks on her throat, arm and wrist as well as a lump on the back of her head. Purkey claims he had a PTSD reaction to the argument.

Bond was set at $25,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.