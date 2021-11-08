News
Osage County
Osage County Sees Slight Rise in COVID Cases
Ty Loftis
COVID-19 cases have been on a steady decline across Osage County since August. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney reported a slight increase from the Osage County Health Department, but noted there is nothing to be alarmed at.
The Osage County Health Department will continue to supply the Board with updates on a weekly basis.
