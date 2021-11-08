Posted: Nov 08, 2021 12:43 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2021 12:43 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, members from the Indian Nations Council of Government were hoping to present a plan that would satisfy the three commissioners regarding re-drawing district boundary lines. At a special called meeting two weeks ago, they presented five plans, but the Board was unhappy with the drastic changes they proposed.

At this week’s meeting, the plans presented were less radical, something District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney was glad to see, as he explains why.

The Board focused on one of seven plans that would be a slight deviation, as the Board had hoped for. When focusing on that plan, District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said there were a few areas of land that he didn’t want to give up so they made a few alterations and settled on a revised map similar to the one that was presented to the Board.

The Board will sign a resolution at next week’s meeting, which will send the proposal on to be reviewed at the State level.