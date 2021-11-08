Posted: Nov 08, 2021 10:46 AMUpdated: Nov 08, 2021 10:46 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners met briefly on Monday for a regularly scheduled meeting. The commissioners made slight revisions to the 2022 meetings and holiday schedule.

The board also signed several resolutions including a donation for emergency management. Conoco Phillips donated $500 as match for employee volunteer hours. Another resolution was signed to denote Guy Engineering of Tulsa to serve as the county bridge inspection firm.

The Sheriff’s office also received a donation from Mayes County for two Dodge Charger vehicles. The cars are already being put to use by deputies. The board also announced the awarding of road material bids for each district.