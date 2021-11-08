Posted: Nov 08, 2021 10:21 AMUpdated: Nov 08, 2021 10:22 AM

Garrett Giles

Artwork by members of Bartlesville Art Association will be on exhibit at Bartlesville Public Library during the month of November. Works are by sixteen local artists in a variety of media including oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, fiber, mixed media, and sculpture.

Artists with work on display are: Iris Alban, Hanny Basso, Cheryl Bryan, Cathy Casad, Sandy Custer, Nedra Edwards, Amy Jenkins, Patricia Kerr, Margo Proctor, Laura Riley, Lori Roll, Michael Dylan Spears, Anne Spoon, Quincey Turner, Annette Walker, Bill Whitte.

The exhibit will be on display through November 30 in the library lobby during regular hours. BPL is located at 600 S. Johnstone Avenue.

Many of the pieces are available for purchase. To inquire about an artist's work or for more information about BAA email bartlesvilleartassociation@gmail.com. New members are always welcome.

BAA's full calendar of upcoming classes, workshops, and other events can be found at bartlesvilleartassociation.org.