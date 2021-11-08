Posted: Nov 08, 2021 8:08 AMUpdated: Nov 08, 2021 8:17 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to shop the Christmas decorations, gift baskets, homemade crafts and baked goods & at the Bartlesville Ladies Connection Holiday Extravaganza and Silent Auction on Thursday, November 11, starting at 11:15 am at Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville.

You can bring items and/or purchase gifts at this special event. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter reminded all that the Silent Auction proceeds benefits Stonecroft & Bartlesville Ladies Connection projects including local Jail Ministry.

Inspirational speaker Sarah LaBlanc of Louisiana will share her Crazy, Beautiful, Imperfect Life!

You can see the pretty holiday cake centerpieces with a live auction for the top 3!

The cost is $16 for lunch and program. Shopping starts at 11:15am, lunch and program at 11:45! Reservations are necessary, cancellations essential - payment requested for unkept reservations.

RSVP by noon, Tuesday, Nov. 9 to bladiesconnection@gmail.com or text: 918 397 7388.

No dues or memberships, just RSVP and come!