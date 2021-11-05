Posted: Nov 05, 2021 4:05 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2021 4:36 PM

Garrett Giles

A new trustee may be appointed to the Board of Trustees of Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative, Inc.

The District Meeting of the Membership of Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative, Inc., District Four, will be held on the Monday, Nov. 15, at 7:00 p.m. at the Barnsdall School Cafeteria, 401 10th Street. Registration will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 o'clock.

The trustee, if appointed, would have a three-year term, or serve until a qualified successor is elected. The present trustee from this district is John Hibdon.