Posted: Nov 05, 2021 2:41 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2021 2:41 PM

Garrett Giles

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $1,500 contribution to Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra (BSO).

Arvest Wealth Management senior client advisor Terri Taylor presented the check to Angela Carter, executive director of BSO.

“We are happy to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” said Taylor. “We are fortunate to have a talented local symphony right here in Bartlesville.”

The funds will be used for general operating expenses.

“The Bartlesville Symphony is extremely grateful for this support from the Arvest Foundation toward its operations and programs,” said Carter. “The organization is proud to have been at the center of such a vibrant arts community for the past 64 years and we are excited for the future. With a continued commitment to community outreach, BSO is developing plans to increase its impact through education initiatives, free public performances, and community collaborations.”

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra enhances the quality of life within the community by providing exceptional music experiences and education programs. Educational outreach initiatives include artist visits, master classes and performances for students.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.