Posted: Nov 05, 2021 2:21 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2021 2:22 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) will look to amend a contract with Tyler Technologies, Inc. at the next Washington County Commissioners meeting. Also in the meeting, the WCSO will seek approval of a lease purchase agreement for vehicles.

From there, Washington County Emergency Management will present a sub-recipient award agreement between Ray of Hope and the Board Commissioners for approval.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Nov. 8, at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will take place on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

To view the full agenda, click here.