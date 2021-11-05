Posted: Nov 05, 2021 1:18 PMUpdated: Nov 05, 2021 2:07 PM

Garrett Giles

In an act of gratitude, Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) helps teachers and staff quench their thirst.

For the audio version of this story, click here.

BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis says they stopped by all nine of Bartlesville's school sites this week with their Teacher Appreciation Drink Cart. She says they dropped by each classroom in "flight attendant style."

Ellis says teachers and staff feel appreciated by the BPSF's small gesture. She says they love seeing BPSF board members taking their time to show their appreciation, thanking the teachers and staff for all that they do for our students.

Speedy Drinks even provided the best ice in town for the teacher's choice in beverages.

Ellis says the popularity in drinks varies by site. She says most schools prefer Dr. Pepper.

Other sites preferred Diet Coke or water. Ellis says approximately 700 drinks were given to Bartlesville teachers and staff.

Ellis says she also appreciates BPSF's board members for sacrificing their time to show Bartlesville's teachers and staff that they care.

This is the fourth year that BPSF has put on this event.

Pictures courtesy of BPSF