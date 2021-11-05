Posted: Nov 05, 2021 10:04 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2021 10:04 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County considers monitoring devices from 4Sight Labs to check on the health and safety of people in custody.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle says he learned about 4Sight and these devices during a recent conference he atteneded. He says he has talked to the administrators at the Washington County Sheriff's Office about the stand alone device that would give them some options.

Commissioner Antle says he believes it would be more fitting in their application to have these devices at the Washington County Detention Center in Bartlesville. He says the license for two monitors and the equipment that comes with it would cost $5,000.

Another option would be to have these health monitoring devices in the field. Commissioner Antle says additional monitors could be added on for $1,900 per year. He says two should suffice for now.

The 4Sight equipment would interact well with the Washington County Sheriff's Office's RMS and CAD software. Commissioner Antle says an inmates vitals would be logged on a mobile app as well. He says the devices check vitals 150 times a second. The goal is to react quickly if an inmate is suffering from a medical condition.

This is being pushed by the Association of County Commissioner of Oklahoma (ACCO), which is looking to speak to the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association (OSA) on the matter. Commissioner Antle says this seems like nothing but a positive thing for law enforcement. He says he fully supports the endeavor.

No action was taken on this item.

To see how the devices work for yourself, click on the 4Sight Labs link here.