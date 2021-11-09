Posted: Nov 05, 2021 9:36 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2021 9:36 AM

Garrett Giles

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, for the Town of Copan Special Election.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says that voters who want to be processed quickly should vote during mid-morning or mid-afternoon, as those are usually the slowest periods for voting during the day. She says anyone who is eligible and at the polling place by 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, will be entitled to vote.

The following is a list of the precinct polling place:

PCT PLACE LOCATION

71 New Life Wesleyan 445 S. Caney, Copan

The sample ballot for the election can be found here.

Eric Mumma and Jeffery Roe are on the ballot for the Office Five seat on the Copan Board of Trustees.