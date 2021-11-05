News
Bartlesville
Posted: Nov 05, 2021 9:33 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2021 9:33 AM
Washington Co. Sheriff Scott Owen Urges Food Donations for Thanksgiving Baskets
Tom Davis
Sheriff Scott Owen says WCSO is once again partnering with Boulevard Pharmacy and Kevin Lynch with RE/MAX to provide drop off locations for donated food items for their annual deliveries of Thanksgiving baskets for underserved families.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sheriff Scitt Owen says the tradition began years ago with a pair of deputies on bicycles.
Canned items that will be accepted include: corn, green beans, carrots, peas, baked beans, black beans, red beans, kidney beans, black olives, green olives, chicken broth, spinach, cream of chicken, cream of mushroom, chicken noodle soup, diced tomatoes, tomato soup, rotel, spam, potatoes (canned), pie fillings, fruits (canned), and cranberries.
