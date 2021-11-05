Posted: Nov 05, 2021 5:54 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2021 5:54 AM

Tom Davis

A Skiatook man is dead following a fatality collision Thursday afternoon.

It happened at approximately 4:20 pm on SH11 near 170th Street North, approximately 2 miles north of Skiatook, Ok in Tulsa County.

A 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup driven by Jacob R Gilmartin, 28, of Collinsville, was northbound on SH11. A 1972 Chevrolet pickup driven by Clifton B Smith, 23, of Skiatook, was southbound on SH11. Gilmartin's vehicle went left of center and was struck by Smith's.

Gilmartin was transported by Collinsville EMS to Saint John Hospital in Tulsa and was treated and released with head injuries.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by Collinsville EMS from massive injuries.

OHP says the incident is under investigation and that DUI drugs on the part of Gilmartin was likely the cause of the accident .