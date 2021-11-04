Posted: Nov 04, 2021 2:46 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2021 2:57 PM

Garrett Giles

Attorney General John O’Connor and 20 Attorneys General from across the country wrote President Biden to challenge his Administration’s mandatory vaccination requirement for federal contractors. The mandate requires compliance on a rushed and unrealistic timeline.

“I am standing up for Oklahomans’ rights,” Attorney General O’Connor said. “Joe Biden does not have the authority to infringe on an individual’s freedom to make healthcare decisions for themselves and their families.”

The letter was sent by the Attorneys General for Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.