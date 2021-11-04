Posted: Nov 04, 2021 10:37 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2021 10:37 AM

Tom Davis

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, on Thursday announced the Senate appointments to the newly created Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR).

Previously, Treat named Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, as co-chair of the joint committee made up of members from the Senate and the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

The Senate appointments to JCAR are:

Sen. Julie Daniels, co-chair

Sen. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole, co-vice chair

Sen. Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City

Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair

Sen. Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City

Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow

Sen. Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater

Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton

Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa

Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond

Senate Bill 913 created the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules to ensure a more transparent and thorough process before administrative rules are approved or repealed.

“The Legislature lacked an effective method to stop executive branch agencies’ encroachment on legislative authority, until now,” Treat said. “This is a monumental shift at the state Capitol, and one that is long overdue. With the creation of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, the Legislature has a powerful and effective tool to protect legislative authority and stop executive branch overreach. I am confident that Senator Daniels and the other members of JCAR will be thorough and diligent in their work to review administrative rules moving forward.”

Daniels said she is working with Senate staff on preparations for the committee’s work.