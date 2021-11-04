News
Oklahoma
Posted: Nov 04, 2021 10:37 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2021 10:37 AM
Pro Tem Greg Treat Makes Appointments Se, Julie Daniels and Others to Joint Committee on Administrative Rules
Tom Davis
Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, on Thursday announced the Senate appointments to the newly created Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR).
Previously, Treat named Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, as co-chair of the joint committee made up of members from the Senate and the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
The Senate appointments to JCAR are:
Sen. Julie Daniels, co-chair
Sen. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole, co-vice chair
Sen. Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City
Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair
Sen. Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City
Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow
Sen. Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater
Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton
Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa
Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond
Senate Bill 913 created the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules to ensure a more transparent and thorough process before administrative rules are approved or repealed.
“The Legislature lacked an effective method to stop executive branch agencies’ encroachment on legislative authority, until now,” Treat said. “This is a monumental shift at the state Capitol, and one that is long overdue. With the creation of the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, the Legislature has a powerful and effective tool to protect legislative authority and stop executive branch overreach. I am confident that Senator Daniels and the other members of JCAR will be thorough and diligent in their work to review administrative rules moving forward.”
Daniels said she is working with Senate staff on preparations for the committee’s work.
“I am honored to be named by Pro Tem Treat to co-chair the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules. Not only will this be an important tool to protect legislative authority and ensure the checks and balances of our system stay intact, but it will also serve to provide a transparent and open process of reviewing administrative rules before they are approved or repealed,” Daniels said.
« Back to News