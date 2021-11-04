Posted: Nov 04, 2021 10:22 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2021 10:28 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Highway Patrol's high speed chase of a motorcycle through Bartlesville ends in Caney, Kansas.

Sarah Stewart, the Director of Media Operations for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, says a Trooper was in pursuit of a motorcycle driven by Artyom Samuel Patchell as they entered Bartlesville on northbound Highway 75 on Wednesday evening at 6:07. She says the Trooper stated that Patchell passed him at 130 miles per hour and ran red lights along Washington Boulevard as they cut through the heart of Bartlesville.

Stewart says the pursuit continued northbound on OK-75 to the Oklahoma-Kansas state line. She says the suspect entered the City of Caney in Kansas and crashed near McGee Road and 3rd Street. Patchell was taken into custody and transported by EMS to a medical center in Independence, Kansas.

Occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash in Caney were not injured, according to OHP.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

For Bartlesville Radio's original report on this story, click here.