Posted: Nov 04, 2021 9:42 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2021 10:06 AM

Tom Davis

In our monthly podcast, Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern called into our Bartlesville Radio studios to discuss the topics of the day.

Among the topics is that Bartlesville and Washington County may no longer be in his district once the congressional maps are finalized. This move would put us in Congressman Markwayne Mullin's district.

Other topics included the big victory for Republicans in Virginia, Biden’s socialist spending plan that includes IRS surveillance of your bank account and vaccne mandates.