Posted: Nov 04, 2021 9:39 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2021 10:00 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management teaches local scouts to be prepared.

Cub Scout Pack 12 visited Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) in Bartlesville on Tuesday. WCEM’s staff visited with the youngsters about the importance of having a family emergency plan and what it means to be prepared.

The kiddos even had a chance to tour the Emergency Operations Center at 3931 SE Adams Road, and they got to try on some fire gear.

Photo courtesy: WCEM