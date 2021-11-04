Posted: Nov 04, 2021 6:29 AMUpdated: Nov 04, 2021 6:29 AM

Tom Davis

In our monthly podcast with Senator James Lankford, the Senator cheered the GOP victory in Virginia's gubernatorial race and outlined his opposition to many of inniatives of the President and the Democrats.

Lankford recently offered an amendment to prevent the Biden Administration from giving $450,000 to migrants who illegally crossed our border. He pointed out that these payments are more than families of fallen service members receive. Senate Democrats on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs blocked Lankford’s amendment.

Lankford led more than 38 of his colleagues in moving to overturn Biden’s vaccine mandate. He also participated in a press conference calling on Congress to overturn the mandate that forces Americans to choose between their jobs and the vaccine.

Lankford has continued to lead the Senate in opposing the vaccine mandate. Last month Senate Democrats blocked his Stop the Vaccine Mandate Act which reverses Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal employees.

Recently, Lankford spoke on the Senate floor to point out several bad provisions in Democrats Build Back Better plan. He pointed out that the bill would grant citizenship to illegal migrants, force taxpayers to pay for abortion, incentivizes the purchase of electric vehicles which average Americans can’t afford, discriminates funding against religious schools, harms American energy producers while promoting Russia, and more.

Lankford is concerned that Democrats cradle to grave socialism legislation will disincentivize work in the nation.