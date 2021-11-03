Posted: Nov 03, 2021 2:22 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2021 3:45 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple felony charges for an incident involving multiple victims that occurred on Tuesday night. Dangelo Shaquille Joseph appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday where he was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping for extortion, possession of a firearm after felony conviction and making threats.

According to an affidavit, the two victims were on Wyandotte Avenue in Bartlesville when Joseph began demanding they give him money. The two women were aware that Joseph had a handgun in his possession. The victims then drove to a gas station on Adams Boulevard to get money. The victims stalled inside for long enough to call the police.

Officers met with Joseph and the victims left the scene. After this one of the victims received messages on Facebook from the defendant saying he would burn her house down if they did not return. Officers found Joseph in the backyard of the victim’s residence on the 200 block of Cheyenne Avenue.

Bond for Joseph was set at $100,000 with a condition of no contact with either victim. The defendant is due back in court on November 19.