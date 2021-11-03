Posted: Nov 03, 2021 2:11 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2021 3:34 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man involved in a weekend shooting incident appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. Jon Wolf-Darby was charged with one count of feloniously pointing a firearm.

According to police reports, officers responded to a residence in the 2800 Block of SE Sheridan Road in Bartlesville where a shooting had taken place. Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said they believed the shooting was incidental. A 17-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Wolf-Darby told police that the weapon was his and we did not have any intention of shooting the victim. The defendant appeared in court Monday where a $25,000 bond was set. That bond remains intact. Wolf-Darby is set to return to court on November 19.