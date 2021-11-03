Posted: Nov 03, 2021 2:02 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2021 2:03 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Health Department received a mobile unit in August and since then, they have been taking advantage of it by going across rural areas of the county and offering different services to residents. Such services include wellness checks, physicals and offering COVID-19 vaccines.

Next Tuesday the mobile clinic will be in Barnsdall beginning at 9 a.m. and they will move to Shidler on Wednesday and offer services beginning at 9 a.m. as well. Administrative Assistant Sarah Patterson goes into further detail regarding how they intend to help the residents of Osage County.

For more information, you can call the Osage County Health Department at 918-287-3740.