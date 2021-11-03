Posted: Nov 03, 2021 1:24 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2021 1:24 PM

Garrett Giles

Representative Kevin Hern joins Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and five other Members of Congress for a roundtable discussion on small business taxes, regulations, and reduced workforce with small business owners from across the country.

Hern says the Democrats' idea of the American Dream today is forever dependence on the federal government.

Leader McCarthy, Rep. Hern, and the other attendees discussed how the Democrats’ Build Back Broke agenda will destroy jobs and force small and local businesses to compete with the government, making it even harder and more expensive to operate a small business in America.

Additional attendees: Representatives Blaine Luetkemeyer (MO-03), Jackie Walorski (IN-02), Fred Keller (PA-12), David Schweikert (AZ-06), and Beth Van Duyne (TX-24), and business leaders Andrew Gruel, Founder and Executive Chef of Slapfish Restaurant; Joe Shamess, Cofounder of Flags of Valor; Larry Allison, Owner of Allison Crane and Rigging; Jeff Salters, Founder of Salty's BBQ and Catering; and Andrew Ray, Owner of Brightstar Care.

Watch Rep. Hern make his remarks below:

Excerpts from the discussion:

Rep. Hern:

“[Small businesses’] biggest competitor in America, unfortunately, today is the federal government. Democrats are trying to crush small businesses, so that big businesses can prosper. That ought to scare us all to death… The Democrats’ idea of the American Dream today is forever dependence on the federal government. You’re not smart enough, you’re not intelligent enough, you don’t have the wherewithal unless the federal government is engaged in everything you do and all aspects of your business.”

Leader McCarthy:

“One thing that small businesses are struggling with today is a severe labor shortage that is a direct result of policies that pays people more money to stay home than to go to work… By removing a work requirement, the government is putting itself in competition with small businesses. And as the last year has proven, small businesses operating on tight margins are no match for the government printing press or mandate machine.”

Andrew Gruel:

“When they shut down outdoor dining, 90% of the restaurants in Southern California closed… I had people come to me and say they lost their job, and now the government is telling me there’s no government benefits available because they misappropriated upwards of $50 billion in unemployment funds.”

Joe Shamess:

“Entering this year, and entering a state of high inflation, was like a one-two punch. You have COVID, then you have runaway inflation. On average, our input costs are on average 20% higher than they were this time last year.”

Larry Allison:

“We are concerned about where we are going to get the employees. What are the costs of the employees going to be… I’m trying to get more and more diversified today, getting ready for the next time the governor tries to shut us down here in Pennsylvania.”

Jeff Salters:

“As those costs continue to rise, we only have one option. That’s either to go up on our prices or take things off our menu. The more that this crazy, out-of-touch spending & taxing continues to impact – it impacts the bottom line.”

Andrew Ray:

“I find myself emerging from the pandemic. Heading right into another one that is very clear… This legislation is very clear… I am extremely worried that if this legislation goes through, and the disincentives to work continue, where am I going to get the team to do this? And what are my options? This bill raises taxes right when I am going out of the pandemic.”