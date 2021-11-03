Posted: Nov 03, 2021 12:46 PMUpdated: Nov 03, 2021 12:46 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Department of Health District 4 mobile wellness unit will offer public health services throughout November in locations across northeast Oklahoma.

OSDH District 4 serves an eight-county region including Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Ottawa, Rogers, Wagoner and Washington Counties.

The “Mobile Health on the Go” mobile wellness unit is part of a statewide fleet mobilized earlier this year by OSDH to help reach underserved communities with vital services, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

Free services offered by the mobile wellness unit will include: STD exams, women’s exams, immunizations, general sick visits, annual child visits, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, school/sports physicals, flu testing and vaccinations, blood pressure screenings and other public health services.

The OSDH District 4 mobile wellness unit will be at the following locations in November:

DELAWARE COUNTY

Nov. 5 – 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Grove Civic Center Health Fair

Nov. 18 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Grove First Baptist Church, 501 E. 13th St., Grove, OK

MAYES COUNTY

Nov. 9 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Harp’s Locust Grove, 710 E. Main St., Locust Grove, OK

NOWATA COUNTY

Nov. 16 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Ironman Apartments, 717 Kiva Ct., Nowata, OK

OTTAWA COUNTY

Nov. 17 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., New Life Church of the Nazarene, 2025 E. Central Ave., Miami, OK

ROGERS COUNTY

Nov. 3 – 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., First Baptist Church of Chelsea, 413 Beach St., Chelsea, OK

Nov. 12 – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Tulsa Port of Catoosa – Oklahoma Maritime Education Center, 5350 Cimarron Rd., Catoosa, OK

WAGONER COUNTY

Nov. 8 – 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., Wagoner Civic Center Health Fair, 301 S. Grant Ave., Wagoner, OK

Nov. 19 – 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Kingdom Community Development Services, 37260 S. 4210 Rd., Inola, OK

For more information about the mobile unit, call 918.373.1442 or contact the Craig County Health Department at 918.256.7531; Delaware County Health Department at 918.253.4511; Mayes County Health Department at 918.825.4224; Ottawa County Health Department at 918.540.2481; Rogers County Health Department at 918.341.3166; Wagoner County Health Department at 918.485.3022; Washington County Health Department at 918.335.3005.

