Posted: Nov 03, 2021 10:14 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2021 10:14 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to experience a traditional Bavarian market while enjoying a smorgasbord of local vendors and artisan flavors. Community partners come together to help OKM bring this whimsical European Event to life!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Mikala Curless with OKM announced the Christkindl Market set for Saturday, November 6, at St. John’s Catholic Church – Father Lynch Hall at 8th st. & Keeler Ave. in Bartlesville from 10am to 4pm.

Tickets: 18 & Under – FREE | 19+ - $5

Packages: Just Plum $15 – Gate entry, 1 drink, raffle ticket

Just Plum x2 $25 – 2 gate entry, 2 drinks, 2 raffle tickets

Sugar Plum Experience - $50 – Gate entry, 1 souvenir mug, 4 drinks, 1 raffle ticket, 1 shopping bag

Sugar Plum Experience x2 $90 – Gate entry, 2 souvenir mugs, 8 drinks, 2 raffle tickets, 2 shopping bags

***Apple cider (8oz), European hot cocoa (8oz), wine tasting (three 3oz glasses), Gluhwein (8oz)***

Entertainment:

Everett Music Studio | Bartlesville Jazz Choir | Faith Foote | Logan Vaclaw & Max Williams | Jecelle Dobson | Stage Art Dance | Bravura Dansu

Games/Activities:

Schlutute | Christmas Tree Bowling | Snowman Snowball Toss | Coloring | Face Painting | Lebkuchen Decorating | Cash & Prize Grab | Cash Split | Life-sized Candy Land | Peppermint Prance

Raffles:

Christmas Extravaganza - Cuisinart Airfryer, Apple AirPods Pro, All New Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), Bindle Bottle 24 oz Glacier Blue, Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee Maker with Espresso ($800-$850 value)

Movie Projector/Screen – VIVO Home 17 ft. Indoor and outdoor inflatable movie screen & 1080p HD Projector. Projector can connect to WiFi, Bluetooth compatible, carry bag and tripod

Night Out – Night stay at Price Tower, $50 gift certificate to restaurant, 2 tickets to Waitress (May 9 – F29 & F31)

Food:

Maiz Reno | Gordita’s by Margarita Ramirez | Super Centro | Price’s Meat Market | Sugar Plum Café | Symphony of Sweets | Blissful Bites by Allison

Sponsors:

Accenture | Allegiant Benefit (Mark Humphries) | Bartlesville Rotary Club Foundation | COP | DSR | Ernst & Young | Keleher Outdoor Advertising | Mary Lynn Mihm Attorney at Law | Mihm-Howk Family | Revo Financial | P66 | Schwegmann Insurance | Truity Credit Union

Sponsorship Options: