City of Bartlesville
Posted: Nov 03, 2021 9:59 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2021 9:59 AM
Bartlesville Area History Museum Hosting Event
Ty Loftis
In coordination with Delaware Tribe Representatives, the Bartlesville Area History Museum will be inviting the public to celebrate the history of the Lenape people during a Facebook live event on Tuesday, November 16th beginning at 7 p.m.
Delaware Chief Brad Killscrow, along with Delaware Tribal Princess Morgan Messimore will be among many guests on hand. Museum Coordinator Delaney Williams says this is a special, free event you do not want to miss.
The Bartlesville Area History Museum is located at City Hall in downtown Bartlesville. For more information, call 918-338-4290.
