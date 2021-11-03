Posted: Nov 03, 2021 9:56 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2021 10:15 AM

Tom Davis

Local author Amy Nordhues was our guest COMMUNITY CONNECTION. She is a survivor of both childhood sexual abuse and sexual abuse as an adult at the hands of a mental health professional.

Amy talked about her book "Prayed Upon" which is the story of one woman’s escape from the abuse of a respected, church-going psychiatrist.

Amy's book talks about she reached out to a doctor for help with depression, but instead of providing healing, he leads her down a path of deception and betrayal. She described how his office, which initially felt like a sanctuary, became a psychological prison, one from which Amy will have to fight to free herself.

"Prayed Upon" is a true story that depicts Amy’s journey from victim to thriving child of God. Her brutal honesty provides an inside look at the warped beliefs that early abuse instills; beliefs that make adult victims vulnerable to sexual predators. Her story shines a light on the under-reported sexual abuse of adults and ultimately the way victims can gain freedom from the bondage of shame that abuse leaves behind.