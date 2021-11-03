Posted: Nov 03, 2021 9:40 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2021 11:40 AM

Garrett Giles

A beloved Bartlesville icon passes away at the age of 54.

Michael Hamilton Smith, also known as "Mike" or "Mikey," died in Bartlesville on Saturday, Oct. 30. Mike was a well-loved member of the community who touched the lives of many. He was 54.

Dr. William Smith, Mikey's father, reflected on his son's life with Bartlesville Radio on Wednesday. Dr. Smith says his son was born on June, 1 1967. He says he will never forget the birth of his beloved son.

On the day of Mikey's birth, Dr. Smith was a senior medical student. Dr. Smith says he was devastated about the possibility of his son's handicaps. In a word of comfort, Smith says one of his medical school classmates looked him right in the eye and said, "[Mike] will be the happiest one of all of us." Fighting tears in his reflection, Dr. Smith says he has always remembered those words as he watched Mikey grow into a beautiful soul.

Mikey graduated from Bartlesville High School in 1986. After residing in group homes in Midwest City and Bartlesville, he lived independently for most of his adult years, thanks to the help of ARC and the support of family and friends. Mike loved being active around town, spending time at Hillcrest Country Club, Jane Phillips Hospital, Malone Motor Company and Patriot Motors, area fire stations, and Bartlesville Ambulance Service. He enjoyed attending local sporting events, usually gravitating toward the EMTs on duty. Mike proudly claimed membership in over a dozen area churches through the years, choosing to be baptized in each one he attended.

Dr. Smith says Mikey was quiet and intelligent, sensitive and compassionate.

Mike’s preferred mode of communication was the telephone, and he had memorized hundreds of phone numbers of friends, family, and acquaintances well before the age of speed dial. It was a known fact that once you shared your phone number with Mike, he remembered it for life. Visiting on the phone was always one of Mike’s favorite hobbies. He also frequently made it a point it to tell ladies he encountered that they were “so pretty.” (Note: He always meant it.)

Bartlesville Ambulance Administrator Dan Dalton says he met Mikey at a football game. Dalton says Mike was curious about the ambulance services and that they quickly became friends. He says Mike would become a regular visitor at the shop.

Dalton says Mikey had a smile that would light up a room. He says Mikey loved just about everybody.

The Bartlesville community lovingly and generously embraced Mike throughout his life, giving him rides around town, inviting him to family gatherings, taking him to football and basketball games, and welcoming him into their lives. Mike especially treasured his close friendships with area fire fighters, EMTs, police officers, and other first responders, who made him one of their own. In 2004, Michael was named Honorary Fire Chief of Oklahoma, a title he was very proud of.

Mikey and Dalton were friends for over 40 years. Dalton says Mike was a huge help around Bartlesville Ambulance as he would wash the ambulances, stock the vehicles with supplies and wash laundry. He says Mikey was always a joy to have around.

Mikey collected first responder uniforms. Dalton says he had an ambulance uniform. He says Mike loved original uniforms, and most people were good to oblige his requests.

Dalton says Mike had a routine. He says Mikey would manage to find a ride so he can get breakfast before working at his dad's office for a few hours. From there, Mikey would eat lunch with people at the hospital before visiting with the folks at Bartlesville Ambulance or Bartlesville Fire. In the evening, he'd find a place to eat dinner or be invited to dinner at someone's home.

Mike is survived by his parents, Dr. William D. Smith and his wife Pat of Bartlesville, and Gerre Schwert and her husband Doug of Owasso; brother Douglas Smith of Tulsa; sisters Ree Drummond of Pawhuska and her husband Ladd, and Betsy Smith of Seattle; as well as loving aunts, an uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews, and step-siblings.

Dr. Smith says he loved all of his siblings. He says Ree would allow her brother onto her television show a couple times, once as "Cowboy Mike" and another time just to ride a four wheeler. All of Mikey's siblings loved him, and he loved them in return.

Mike’s family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff and administration of Bartlesville Assisted Living for their devoted care of Michael.

Finally, the family would like to express their immense gratitude for the care, encouragement and abundant love the community of Bartlesville has extended to Mike through the years. It made his life wonderful and full, and there’s no other place he ever wanted to live.

Dalton says the loss of Mikey comes as a tremendous shock. He says the community will greatly miss a genuine, true friend.

Other groups such as Washington County Emergency Management, the Midwest City Fire Department, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Dewey Fire, Bartlesville Fire and many more have mourned the loss of Mikey this week.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at Bartlesville First Church, 4715 Price Road, on Tuesday, November 9 at 1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, Mike’s family requests contributions be made to:

Michael Smith Fund for Paramedic, EMT, and Firefighter Education, Tri County Tech Foundation, 6101 Nowata Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006. You can also make contributions at tctcgiving.org.