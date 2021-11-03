Posted: Nov 03, 2021 9:08 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2021 9:08 AM

Garrett Giles

There’s no place like home for the holidays, and Sun Records is just that for rock ‘n’ roll newcomers and soon to be legends Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley. In a fortuitous twist of fate, all four musicians stop by their famous Memphis recording studio alma mater the same wintry evening, unbeknownst to them that they had the front seat to a revolution.

The occasion is the premise of the "Million Dollar Quartet," coming to the Bartlesville Community Center beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

For more information or tickets, call the box office at 918.337.2787.