Posted: Nov 02, 2021 2:18 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2021 2:23 PM

Tom Davis

Former Bartlesville Mayor and city councilman, Theodore “Ted” Duane Lockin, 89, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, in Bartlesville.

Ted served as a Bartlesville City Council member representing Ward 1 from 1997 to 2005 and again from May 2011 to December 2016. He also served as Vice Mayor from 1997 to 1999 and as Mayor from 2000 to 2005.

He is remembered fondly in this podcast by Earl Sears, Julie Daniels and Trevor Dorsey:

Senator Julie Daniels added that former Mayor Lockin presided during the drought in 2001 and merger of Phillips 66 and Conoco.

Ted is survived by his wife, Maxine Lockin of Bartlesville, three children, Doug Lockin and wife Patricia of Houston, Texas, Ann Lockin Hacker and husband Craig of Ramona and Linda Lockin Ricks and husband Charles of Broken Arrow, seven grandchildren, Celeste Lockin Chumlea and husband Grant, Julia Lockin, Chris Hacker, Darren Hacker and wife Elise, Lisa Hacker White and husband Joe, Angela Ricks Mayes and husband Bryce, and Laura Ricks Fincher and husband Matt, and seven great grandchildren, Weston Chumlea, Josephine Chumlea, Julian Hacker, Zoey Hacker, Mikah Hacker, Titan Hacker and Gage Hacker. He was preceded in death by his parents and by a son, Steven Lockin in 2012.