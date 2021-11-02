Posted: Nov 02, 2021 1:59 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2021 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

Another step was taken on Monday to complete the road work being done along N. 52nd W. Ave. near Skiatook. This portion of the roadway collapsed in late July. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt walks us through what the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be doing to assist in the project.

This work will begin as soon as possible, as Talburt knows this construction is a major hassle for commuters on a daily basis.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage County District Two Facebook Page.)