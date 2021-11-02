Posted: Nov 02, 2021 1:32 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2021 1:35 PM

Garrett Giles

Theater Bartlesville invites you to a special holiday event in December.

"Celebrate the Season," hosted by Theater Bartlesville, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6:00 p.m. There will be food, drink, a silent auction, music and dancing. You are encouraged to dress in your Christmas best. This will be a fundraising event for Theater Bartlesville.

Tickets will be on sale soon at theaterbartlesville.com.