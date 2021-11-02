News
Bartlesville
Posted: Nov 02, 2021 1:32 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2021 1:35 PM
“Celebrate the Season” with Theater Bartlesville
Garrett Giles
Theater Bartlesville invites you to a special holiday event in December.
"Celebrate the Season," hosted by Theater Bartlesville, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6:00 p.m. There will be food, drink, a silent auction, music and dancing. You are encouraged to dress in your Christmas best. This will be a fundraising event for Theater Bartlesville.
Tickets will be on sale soon at theaterbartlesville.com.
« Back to News