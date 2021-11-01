Posted: Nov 01, 2021 7:19 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2021 7:19 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education approves a resolution to call for an election for a spot on the Board.

The election resolution to the Washington County Election Board calls for an election for the second school board seat in Dewey, which includes a five-year-term. A Primary Election for the position, if necessary, would be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. A General Election would be held on Tuesday, April 5 if a situation warranted it.

The item was unanimously approved by the Board.

A presentation on the Dewey Public Schools Fiscal Year 2021 audit would be heard. The Board would later approve the item.

All personnel contracts for school year 2021-2022 would be approved as well.