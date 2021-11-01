Posted: Nov 01, 2021 7:17 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2021 7:17 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council approved a Use Tax Resolution at Monday night’s meeting. Bartlesville Chief Financial Officer Jason Muninger says the use tax is essentially an “internet sales tax” that is charged for online shopping.

Bartlesville was previously the only Oklahoma city in the top 100 population wise that did not have a use tax enacted. The use tax was previously discussed during a city budget workshop. Muninger estimates that Bartlesville has missed out on as much as $3 million in revenue. Muninger talks more about the use tax.

The delayed effective date for the use tax will be January 2023. City officials think this could be a major source of revenue.