Posted: Nov 01, 2021 1:54 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2021 2:26 PM

Garrett Giles

A devoted wife creates a GoFundMe to raise funds for her husband with Stage 4 liver cancer.

Sharon Frahm of Bartlesville has created a GoFundMe for her 59-year-old husband Chad, who was diagnosed with liver cancer in July 2021. Frahm says her husband has been on disability for about 17 years for anxiety and panic attacks, and has had a brain aneurysm that has left him off balance.

The GoFundMe for Chad Frahm can be found here.

The cancer diagnosis came as a shock to the Frahm's. Chad was taken to the hospital because he felt ill and was having dry heaves. Frahm says she had to convince her husband to go to the emergency room several times before he was finally willing to go. She says they waited over two hours before they found out that Chad had liver cancer.

Three years prior to Chad's liver cancer diagnosis, he was diagnosed with colon cancer. Frahm says the liver cancer was not discovered until this year, despite his triumph over colon cancer. She says the liver cancer didn't show up on the initial PET scans.

Chad has Medicare, however, they will only pay a percentage of medical bills associated with chemotherapy, scheduled Cat scans and doctor visits both with his Oncologist and regular physician. Frahm says Chad has already had 4 chemo treatments and have eight more to go. She says his chemotherapy bills are already around $34,000.

Four appointments with Chad's Oncologist are scheduled for this week alone. Frahm says her husband has another CAT scan scheduled for late-November. She says this will take place after Chad's fifth chemo treatment next week.

Frahm says she goes out to the mailbox every day and there to greet her is two or three medical bills. She says it is hard to keep up.

There have been three instances where Chad has had to be in the emergency room since he’s been diagnosed with cancer. Frahm says those bills are separate from the Oncology bills. She says anything helps, even your prayers.

For Frahm, it seems like the good sometimes gets outweighed by the bad. Frahm says she wishes this didn't have to happen to her husband. She says Chad has a heart of gold as he loves animals, people and children.

Chad has been given a year to live, but his wife is hoping in a miracle. Frahm says she hopes that the chemo treatments and support from the community will prolong his prognosis. She says she fell in love with Chad at first sight, and continues to love him each and every day.

Being in the broadcast field, Chad and Sharon met while working for COX Communications in Wichita, Kansas. Sharon started working for COX before Chad, who would eventually join the team as the Chief Videographer. Frahm says her husband has always been an outgoing person and he has missed being around people.

If you wish to give or pray for the Frahm's, you can drop by Bartlesville Radio at 1200 SE Frank Phillips Boulevard. You can visit the GoFundMe page as well by clicking here.