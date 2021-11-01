Posted: Nov 01, 2021 9:52 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2021 9:54 AM

The Bartlesville Police Department responds to an early morning shooting incident on Sunday.

According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, police responded to a residence in the 2800 Block of SE Sheridan Road in Bartlesville where a shooting had taken place. Capt. Hastings says a 17-year-old victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle before officers arrived on scene. He says investigators were called to the scene and interviewed several witnesses who were outside gathered at a bonfire when the shooting occurred.

Capt. Hastings says it appeared that the shooting was accidental and both parties involved knew each other. He says Anthony Jon Wolf-Darby, 21, of Nowata, was placed under arrest for reckless handling of a firearm and is cooperating with the investigation.

The victim was transported to a Tulsa hospital and underwent emergency surgery. This is still an active investigation.