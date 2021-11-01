Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Nov 01, 2021

BPD: Teen Hospitalized After Sunday Shooting Incident

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department responds to an early morning shooting incident on Sunday.

According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, police responded to a residence in the 2800 Block of SE Sheridan Road in Bartlesville where a shooting had taken place. Capt. Hastings says a 17-year-old victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle before officers arrived on scene. He says investigators were called to the scene and interviewed several witnesses who were outside gathered at a bonfire when the shooting occurred.

Capt. Hastings says it appeared that the shooting was accidental and both parties involved knew each other. He says Anthony Jon Wolf-Darby, 21, of Nowata, was placed under arrest for reckless handling of a firearm and is cooperating with the investigation.

The victim was transported to a Tulsa hospital and underwent emergency surgery. This is still an active investigation.


