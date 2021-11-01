Posted: Nov 01, 2021 9:48 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2021 9:56 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Community Concerts invites all area veterans and active military to attend the America’s Sweethearts concert free of charge along with a guest Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Adele Register with Bartlesville Community Concerts urged veterans to get the free tickets by contacting the Bartlesville Community Center Box-Office, Phone: 918-337-2787, or stop by in person at 300 SE Adams Blvd.

Adele told listeners that this will be a very special evening of musical harmony from the Big Band era with America’s Sweethearts – a fantastic quartet led by a harmonizing vocal trio plus piano. Come along on a musical adventure to the days of the Andrews Sisters, an era of beautiful harmonies and memorable swing music as the trio brings joy and human connections through music.

This event is made possible through a grant from the Oklahoma Arts Council.