Posted: Nov 01, 2021 9:40 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2021 9:54 AM

Trey Stumpff / Garrett Giles

One man is dead and a woman is seriously injured in a crash following a police pursuit in Montgomery County.

According to the Kansas highway patrol, the crash happened Friday morning just before 11:00 am on County Road 3875, just 2 miles east of US Highway 75. A car driven by 28-year-old Justin Frostad of Neodeshea was involved in a police pursuit with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office when it lost control after crossing the railroad tracks.

The car veered off the road overturning several times before coming to a stop on its top in a field north of the road. Frostad was killed in the crash, and his passenger, 20-year-old Shania Parks of South Coffeyville was taken to a hospital in Tulsa with serious injuries.