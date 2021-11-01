Posted: Nov 01, 2021 9:34 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2021 9:35 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Kiwanis "Fairytale Christmas Parade" is Saturday, December 4, at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Kiwanis Club President Karen Wilson this year's Grand Marshal is Ron Adams – long time Bartian and very well known in Bartlesville with his relationship with the Kiddie Park, area Christmas Parades and children’s Christmas parties. He will be choosing and announcing the Theme winner at the Wreath Party. Arvest Mortgage Lender Julia May is a new Grand Marshal sponsor this year.

Band Sponsors:

The BHS Sponsor is Arvest Bank

Dewey Sponsor is State Rep. Judd Strom

Float Sponsors:

Santa Claus Musselman Abstract

Patriotic Sponsor Patriot Auto Group

Non-Profit 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chenowth & Cohen

Corporate 1st, 2nd, 3rd Cliff’s Flooring and Windows

Business 1st, 2nd, 3rd Radio Station

Parade Theme Armstrong Bank

Overall Winner

1. All floats/entries enter the Phillips 66 parking lot from the south entrance, which is located just west of Armstrong Ave right past the railroad tracks off Adams Blvd.

2. Float/Entry line-up begins at 2:00 p.m. (allow time for traffic back-up); your entry must be completed and ready for judging by 4:30 p.m.; All entries MUST be in their parade slot by 5:30 pm. The Parade Begins Promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Terms:

1. Candy is allowed only if handed out individually by walkers to ensure the safety of children.

2. The Bartlesville Kiwanis Club reserves the right to refuse entry to any applicant.

3. The number of parade entries is limited.

4. Do Not include Santa Claus look-a-likes in your entry as he appears at the end of the parade.

5. Drivers of any motorized bike/vehicle must be 18 Yrs. of age or Older.