Posted: Nov 01, 2021 9:16 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2021 9:16 AM

Tom Davis

The 8th annual Bartlesville Holiday Wreaths & More event is underway with a display of custom creations entered by 32 local non-profit organizations in the pre-function hall at the Hilton Garden Inn. Entries are also featured in the November bMonthly magazine. The event ends on November 11 with a Finale Party in the Hilton Garden Inn ballroom from 5:30 – 7:30.

Appearing onCOMMUITY CONNECTION, Kiwanis President Karen Wilson said all entries, many featuring the Fairytale Christmas theme, will be sold by silent auction. The silent auction will conclude at the Finale Party on November 11. All proceeds from the sale of their respective entries go to the participating non-profit organizations.

All entries compete for cash prizes in the People’s Choice contest. Winners are chosen based upon votes cast by party goers – each Finale Party ticket purchased includes 6 vote tickets - plus additional votes purchased separately, either online in advance or at the Finale Party.

Finale Party tickets are $10 online in advance or $12 at the door, beginning at 5 pm on November 11. Additional votes may be purchased separately for $2, either online in advance or at the Finale Party until voting closes at 7:00 pm.