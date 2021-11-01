Posted: Nov 01, 2021 9:04 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2021 9:25 AM

Garrett Giles

Two are arrested for drug possession on top of other charges in Caney, Kansas, on Halloween.

Officers with the Caney Police Department stopped a vehicle for speeding at 6th and McGee in Caney on Sunday. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers could smell marijuana. A subsequent investigation revealed there were hallucinogenic drugs, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 21-year-old Emilee Shoff-Olson of Independence, Missouri. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as 21-year-old Jesse Taveria of Caney. Both are pictured below.

Both Shoff-Olson and Taveria were arrested for the below listed charges.

Shoff-Olson was booked on the following charges:

Possession of hallucinogenic drug Driving under influence of drugs; misdemeanor Possession of marijuana Use/Possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body Vehicle liability insurance; Liability coverage required Operate vehicle without registration or expired tag

Taveria was booked on the following charges:

Possession of hallucinogenic drug Possession of marijuana Use/Possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body

The case has been forwarded to the Montgomery County Attorney for filing of formal charges.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.