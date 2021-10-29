Posted: Oct 29, 2021 1:54 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2021 1:54 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education may take action to approve an election resolution when they reconvene.

The election resolution the Board may send to the Washington County Election Board would call for a Board of Education Primary Election, if necessary, for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. This would be for the second school board seat, which hold a 5-year term. The resolution also would call for a Board of Education General Election for Tuesday, April 5, 2022, if necessary, for the same position.

DPS may take action to revise the Support Employee Salary Schedule as well after hearing and possibly approving a Fiscal Year 2021 audit report from Bledsoe, Hewett and Gullekson.

The Board will meet on Monday, Nov. 1, at 6:00 p.m., in the McCrary Conference Room of the Administration Building at #1 Bulldogger Road in Dewey.