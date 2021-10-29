Posted: Oct 29, 2021 9:56 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2021 9:56 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning to discuss an assortment of items.

The Board will review Nutrition Director Kyme Vincent’s financial report for July, August and September and after review, they will consider approving that claim.

The Board will select three firms to interview for routine bridge inspections from April 1st, 2022 to March 31st, 2024. There will also be discussion to consider waiving a fee at the Agriculture Building for a family event.

The Board will also have discussion regarding taking possible action on making further amendments to the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings.

Monday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.