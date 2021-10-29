Posted: Oct 29, 2021 9:36 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2021 10:25 AM

The final results are in for Bartlesville FFA on the national stage.

Bartlesville FFA will return home from national competitions with a 3-Star National Chapter Award, a Top 4 Agriculture Communications team, and a Top 10 Individual.

According to Instructor Marty Jones, Bartlesville FFA's Ag Communications team placed third at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana this week. Jones says Bartlesville senior Matt Fries was the fifth best individual performer as well. He says the future is bright for Bartlesville FFA.

Those interested in agriculture are encouraged to give it a try in Bartlesville. Jones says he has four individuals who are part of a Top 4 team in the nation. He says none of them are involved in production agriculture or involved in a family farm. He says Bartlesville FFA has something for every student that is willing to be involved and invest in their future.

Jones adds that only 350 out of almost 9,000 FFA Chapter in the United States have received a 3-Star National Chapter Award like they have. He says they are proud of their students and what lies ahead.

Jones says they are very excited to be where they are considering the FFA program has only been around for three years. He says they have come a long way in such a short amount of time.

The students have never been on the national stage before, but Jones believed in them. Jones says they were there, they competed, and they are coming home with some much deserved recognition.

Bartlesville FFA is ready to return home.