Posted: Oct 29, 2021 8:50 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2021 10:10 AM

Tom Davis

The Green Country Women's Club monlthy luncheon at the Hillcrest Country Club on Thursday featured a presentation by the Salvation Army, a pair of politicians and the announcement that the local club won a national award

Two local candidates for political office made remarks to the Green Country Republican Women's Club lincheon on Thursday at Hillcrest Country Club.



State Representative Judd Strom led off talking very little about himself and a whole lot about the postive strides Oklahoma has made in a short time.

Up next was John Kane who is challenging incumbent Wendi Stearman for House District 11 State Representative. Kane describes himself a constituional conservative with very high regards for the right to life and the second amendment who wants to work with Governor in partnership with others to make Oklahoma a top 10 state.

Green Country Republican Women's Club President Mayri Hebert said the club was was recently honored at their national convention with the Diamond Award for their work with with local non-profits such as the Salvation Army and others.

Salvation Army Captain Ian Carr was the featured guest at the event. He gave a breif history on the Salvation Army and its mission. He also annouced that due a number of things, this year's Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner with feature chicken instead of turkey. He also announced that the Salvation Army and Arvest Bank has partnered to address generational poverty.