Posted: Oct 28, 2021 7:18 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2021 7:25 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville FFA's Agriculture Communications team is taking the nation by storm.

Six students for Bartlesville FFA have made incredible strides in Indianapolis, Indiana during the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo this week. Instructor Marty Jones says their Ag Communications Team is Top 4 in the nation and the Bartlesville FFA Chapter has received the 3-Star National Chapter Award. Jones says roughly 350 FFA programs in the country have received such recognition. He says they are basking in the moment together as a team.

Jones says they are very excited to be where they are considering the FFA program has only been around for three years. He says they have come a long way in such a short amount of time.

The students have never been on the national stage before, but Jones believed in them. Jones says they were there, they competed, and they are coming home with some much deserved recognition.

The students that went to the National FFA Convention include Haley King, Mia Merciez, Matt Fries, Adysen Grindle, Ragen Hodge, and Josh Heuertz. King, Merciez, Fries and Grindle made up one the top performing Agriculture Communications teams in the nation. Hodge and Heuertz would receive the 3-Star National Chapter Award on behalf of Bartlesville FFA.

Meanwhile, Fries would be named a "Top 10 Individual" on Thursday evening. Jones says they will see where Fries officially ranks on the national stage on Friday morning. He says they will learn a lot more from the general session around 8:00 or 9:00 a.m.

It has taken time for them to perfect their craft to get to this unforgettable moment. Jones says he has done everything in his power with fellow instructor Cameron Dale to get their students prepared to perform on their greatest stage. He says he can do nothing but applaud the tremendous effort and commitment their students have put forth; he says this is all about the students.

This journey started with the students performing in the state competition in April 2021. Jones says their students got in there and studied hard for that contest. He says they even invested and learned new material over the summer after they were told that they would be taking on the finest in the nation.

In August, the students performed in virtual contests to get a feel for nationals. Jones says their training continued even days prior to Wednesday's contest as they spent time going through presentations. He says their four Ag Communications team members put together a 15 minute presentation and answered questions revolving around the media plan they prepared over the summer for an additional five minutes.

Jones and Dale have put together a stellar FFA program in Bartlesville. Jones says they have had record enrollment numbers and dedicated students in their first three years. He says it is an exciting time for Bartlesville FFA.

Jones says there are some misperceptions when we think of agriculture education programs. He says its more than an old program that all about "cows, plows and sows."

Those interested in agriculture are encouraged to give it a try in Bartlesville. Jones says he has four individuals who are part of a Top 4 team in the nation. He says none of them are involved in production agriculture or involved in a family farm. He says Bartlesville FFA has something for every student that is willing to be involved and invest in their future.

Jones says the performance of their students in Indianapolis shows how well-rounded they are and what Bartlesville FFA has to offer all students. He says support from the community and Bartlesville Public Schools helps them perform at their best as well.

From leadership development to hands-on-learning to supervised agricultural experience, Bartlesville FFA has it all. Jones says the programs new voter-approved Agriculture Building that is scheduled to be built on campus at Bartlesville High School will be dedicated to these things. He says they are super excited for what the future has in store for them.

To read more about the voter approved Ag Building, click here.

Jones and Dale say it is an honor to be an agriculture teacher in Bartlesville. Jones says they made it their mission to build a nationally recognized program when they hired. He says they have been able to prove that with many accolades, but their time in Indianapolis with their students takes the cake.

Bartlesville FFA and its students have a bright future ahead. Jones says they have much more to accomplish in the future. He says they only anticipate continued success.