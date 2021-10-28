Posted: Oct 28, 2021 1:42 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2021 1:43 PM

Ty Loftis

A Barnsdall K-9 Officer has received a donation of body armor, as Bow is receiving a bullet and stab protective vest to keep him safe on the job. This vest is being sponsored by Leah Beale and is expected to be delivered to Barnsdall in the next 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is the non-profit organization who makes these vests possible. Established in 2009, they have provided more than 4,400 vests to K9s in all 50 states. The program is open to all U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed with a law enforcement agency. For more information or to volunteer, call 508-824-6978.

(Photo Courtesy of Barnsdall Police Department Facebook Page.)