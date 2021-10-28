Posted: Oct 28, 2021 1:17 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2021 3:22 PM

Garrett Giles

Animal waste spills onto Washington Boulevard at the Price Road intersection in Bartlesville.

According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, a semi-truck lost what appeared to be animal waste/meat on Thursday afternoon. Hastings says the debris was sitting in the inside southbound lane of Washington Boulevard for a couple hours. He said the truck driver had to slam on his brakes to make a stop, and with the top of the trailer off, the contents spilled onto the roadway.

This incident occurred near McDonald's and the Washington Park Mall. Capt. Hastings said traffic was backed up a quarter mile to the north from Price Road to Nowata Road along South Highway 75. He said it took over an hour for the rendering company to clean the mess.

Capt. Hastings says the incident took place south of the construction along Washington Boulevard from Nowata Road to Frank Phillips Boulevard. He said traffic was reduced to the outside lane from Nowata to Price to accommodate for the cargo spillage.

No other vehicles were involved. No injuries occurred as a result of this incident.

Capt. Hastings said motorists were advised to use Madison Boulevard and Silverlake Road as an alternate route. He would encourage motorists to keep using those detours while construction is on-going along Highway 75.